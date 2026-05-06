Hotel bookings sink — airlines and tourism hit by oil crisis

Thailand’s hotel industry is bracing for a weaker low season as rising oil prices, fewer flights and softer travel demand begin to weigh on bookings.

The prolonged conflict in the Middle East, now running for more than two months, has pushed global oil prices sharply higher and added fresh pressure to the tourism sector, which had only recently recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Airlines have been hit by higher fuel costs, forcing some to raise fares and reduce flight frequencies. The impact is now being felt by hotels, which are seeing slower forward bookings for the rest of the year.

According to the Tourism and Sports Ministry, Thailand welcomed 11.69 million foreign visitors from January 1 to April 30, 2026, down 3.39% from the same period last year. Tourism revenue from international arrivals stood at 571.27 billion baht, down 3.21%.

Arrivals from the Middle East, excluding Israel and Iran, fell 32.17% to 103,053. European arrivals rose slightly by 0.32% to 3.6 million, while Asia-Pacific arrivals dropped 4.80% to 7.33 million. Visitors from the Americas edged down 0.23% to 602,400.

China remained Thailand’s largest source market in the first four months, with 1.91 million arrivals, up 15.67%. It was followed by Malaysia, Russia, India, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States, France and Taiwan.