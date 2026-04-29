Thailand MICE X-Change 2026 (TMX 2026) Officially Opens, Driving Innovation and Sustainability in Thailand’s MICE Industry

The event also features the “X-Change Square” Conference, a dynamic knowledge-sharing platform bringing together over 29 industry experts and thought leaders from Thailand and across the region. The conference presents more than 16 insightful sessions covering key topics such as industry outlook and future trends, AI and technology in event marketing, sustainability in MICE, exhibition logistics, business matching strategies, and innovative booth design and experience creation.

Distinguished speakers from leading organizations—including international venue operators, event organizers, and creative experts—will share practical insights, real-world case studies, and strategic perspectives, enabling attendees to translate knowledge into actionable business strategies and drive measurable outcomes in their own organizations.

A key highlight of TMX 2026 is the Business Matching Program, designed to connect exhibitors with qualified buyers, including international organizers, corporate decision-makers, and entrepreneurs. This initiative aims to facilitate strategic partnerships and deliver measurable business outcomes within a single integrated platform.

TMX 2026 also underscores its strong commitment to sustainability by implementing environmentally responsible initiatives, including promoting public transportation, reducing single-use plastics, encouraging paperless registration, and supporting green event practices across all participating stakeholders.

With strong participation from industry leaders, global partners, and key stakeholders, TMX 2026 reaffirms its role as a premier platform for knowledge exchange, business networking, and innovation—driving Thailand’s MICE industry towards a more sustainable and globally competitive future.

The event is sponsored by leading organizations, including RX BITEC (Thailand) Co., Ltd. as the X-Change Square Stage Sponsor; Shanghai New International Expo Centre as the Business Lounge Sponsor; Resorts World Sentosa as the Goodie Bag Sponsor and DSV Contract Logistics Ltd. as the Exclusive Lanyard Sponsor.

Thailand MICE X-Change 2026 (TMX 2026) takes place on 29–30 April 2026, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, at Ballroom 1 - 3, Level 1 , Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Bangkok, Thailand.

For more information, please visit: www.tmxexpo.com