Trump threatens renewed Iran war as Tehran says blockade is beyond limits

Tensions in the Middle East have intensified again, with US President Donald Trump signalling that military pressure on Iran could resume, while Tehran has condemned the US naval blockade as an unacceptable escalation. Reuters reported that the White House is still trying to frame the conflict as effectively paused under an early-April ceasefire, even as wider tensions remain unresolved.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said the US blockade of Iranian ports and continuing threats are among the main obstacles to meaningful negotiations. Reuters also reported on April 30 that Iran warned it would respond with “long and painful strikes” if Washington renewed attacks, underscoring how fragile the present truce remains.

The United Nations has also warned of the wider economic fallout. Secretary-General António Guterres said disruption in the Strait of Hormuz was hitting oil, gas, fertiliser and other critical commodities, while also destabilising energy, transport, manufacturing and food markets. He warned that the crisis was placing growing pressure on the global economy.