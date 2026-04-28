Peace gamble — Trump weighs Iran plan as Hormuz crisis deepens

The conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran entered a critical phase on April 28, 2026, as Washington began reviewing a new peace proposal from Tehran, while the war’s economic impact spreads across global technology supply chains.

Peace proposal: shipping lanes first, nuclear talks later

The White House confirmed it had received a revised proposal from Iran via Pakistan, with key conditions including an immediate end to hostilities and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Discussions on Iran’s nuclear programme would be postponed until after stability is restored.





White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump was consulting with his national security team to evaluate the proposal. However, the United States reiterated its longstanding position that Iran must not possess nuclear weapons, and that port blockades would remain in place until a clear agreement is reached.

Tehran turns to Moscow

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg to strengthen strategic ties and seek diplomatic backing. Araghchi said Tehran was reviewing US requests to return to negotiations and thanked Russia for its support and willingness to act as a mediator.