Iran floats new proposal to US via Pakistan, seeks Hormuz reopening and delays nuclear talks

Iran has submitted a new proposal to the United States in an effort to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, offering to delay nuclear negotiations until later, according to the report.

The proposal was delivered via a Pakistani intermediary and includes extending the ceasefire to create space for talks on a permanent end to hostilities. Under the reported framework, nuclear negotiations would be postponed and would only resume after the United States agrees to lift the blockade affecting the Strait of Hormuz.

While the intermediary is said to have delivered the proposal to the White House, it remains unclear whether Washington will consider it. The White House has not publicly commented on the report.

Markets reacted quickly when the report surfaced during Asian trading on Monday morning. The US dollar weakened against major currencies, S&P 500 futures rose, and oil prices began to ease after earlier gains.