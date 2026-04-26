US crude oil arrives in Japan for first time since Iran crisis began

Crude oil procured from the United States by Japanese oil distributor Cosmo Oil Co. arrived in Japan on Sunday (April 26) for the first time as an alternative supply, following the start of US attacks on Iran in late February.

A tanker carrying 910,000 barrels of US crude oil arrived at an offshore jetty in Tokyo Bay in the morning amid supply concerns due to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil shipping chokepoint.

As this amount accounts for less than one day's consumption in Japan, the Japanese government is rushing to increase crude oil procurement from non-Middle Eastern suppliers amid tensions surrounding Iran.

The tanker departed from a port in Texas at the end of March and arrived in Japan via the Panama Canal after a voyage of about one month.