Japan to protect celebrity voices against AI use

The ministry aims to make it easier for victims of such cases to file lawsuits, by drawing up these guidelines.



At the meeting, participants reviewed judicial precedents and academic theories on publicity and portrait rights. They discussed whether these rights could be transferred to talent agencies and whether they could be inherited by bereaved families after death.



Some participants voiced support for allowing these rights to be transferred, saying that there are practical benefits, such as making it easier for talent agencies to file lawsuits on behalf of celebrities. Meanwhile, other participants expressed caution, mentioning the risk that individuals' views may not be reflected in the use of their voices or images.



The next meeting will discuss the possibility of imposing civil liability in specific cases, such as audio sources generated by AI using the voice of an anime character played by a voice actor and naked images created by AI using an actor's portrait.