Pentagon abruptly removes US Navy secretary amid Iran war tensions

The Pentagon has abruptly removed US Navy Secretary John Phelan from office, in a sudden move that adds fresh turbulence to Washington’s defence leadership at a time of heightened military tension involving Iran.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said Phelan was leaving his post “effective immediately”, while Hung Cao, the under secretary of the Navy, will serve as acting secretary. No official explanation was given in the initial announcement.

In its brief public statement, the Pentagon thanked Phelan for his service to the department and the US Navy, but stopped short of spelling out why he had been forced out. That silence only deepened the sense of a sudden rupture at the top of the naval leadership, especially as the change comes during a period of acute regional strain in the Middle East.

NBC News reported, citing a senior administration official, that President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had concluded that the Navy needed new leadership. According to that report, Hegseth informed Phelan of the decision before it was made public.