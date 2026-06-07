Thai UNCLOS move with Cambodia seeks sea border, not joint development

Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said that, following concerns over Thailand’s entry into a process under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) on the issue of overlapping maritime claims between Thailand and Cambodia, the government wished to explain to the public that the process concerns consultations and consideration of maritime boundaries under international law.

It is not a negotiation for joint development of the area or for sharing benefits from resources.

Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has clearly explained to the public and to diplomatic representatives from more than 70 countries that entering the UNCLOS process is an international legal mechanism to seek a solution to the issue of maritime delimitation, on which views still differ.

It is not related to the establishment of a joint development area or the sharing of benefits from resources in the area.