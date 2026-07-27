CIB raids luxury Nonthaburi hotel in alleged casino and drug-party crackdown

Police have raided a luxury hotel in Nonthaburi province, dismantling an alleged gambling den, drug-party operation and sex-service arrangement that authorities said catered mainly to Chinese clients.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), through the Crime Suppression Division, launched Operation “Dragon Nest” to crack down on what it described as a hidden “grey dragon” network operating from the hotel.

Police arrested a 33-year-old Chinese man on charges of selling a Category 2 psychotropic substance, ketamine, by possessing it for commercial sale and causing its spread among the public.

Officers also arrested three Myanmar nationals on charges related to entering and residing in the kingdom without permission.

The arrests took place at a hotel on Ngam Wong Wan Road, Bang Khen subdistrict, Mueang district, Nonthaburi province.

The operation followed a tip-off from members of the public that a luxury hotel in Nonthaburi was behaving suspiciously. The hotel was reportedly not accepting ordinary tourists, while Chinese nationals were seen entering and leaving throughout the day and night.