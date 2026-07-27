CCTV captures Typhoon Noul striking southern China

Typhoon Noul made landfall in Huidong County in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong at about 3.50am on July 26, bringing powerful winds and heavy rain.

Winds near the storm’s centre reached Force 14 when it came ashore in Huizhou City, according to China’s National Meteorological Centre. Noul was the 12th typhoon recorded this year.

CCTV footage from Huidong showed rain battering roads, with debris and fallen basketball stands lying in the streets. Vehicles were seen travelling through the storm as rainwater accumulated on the ground.

Footage recorded along the Guangdong coastline before landfall showed large waves striking rocks, trees shaking in strong winds and boats sheltering in a harbour.

By 5am, Noul had moved towards Daya Bay and weakened slightly to Force 13. It was travelling north-west at 10–15 kilometres per hour and was expected to lose further strength as it moved inland.

Heavy to torrential rain was forecast across central, eastern and southern Guangdong, southern Fujian, southern Jiangxi and south-eastern Hunan.