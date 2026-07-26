China declares highest flash flood alert as Typhoon Noul moves inland

Authorities said China had placed several provinces on its highest level of alert for flash flooding, while more than 700,000 people were relocated in Guangdong.
Noul, the year’s strongest typhoon, made landfall on the Huidong County coast at about 3.50am on Sunday (July 26), according to provincial officials.
The system also drove gale-force winds across Guangdong and neighbouring Hong Kong.
Authorities expected two days of heavy to torrential rain across much of southern China.
The storm is the 12th tropical cyclone of the year and the third in China this month.
In Korean, Noul denotes the glow seen at sunrise or sunset.
As the system tracked inland, state broadcaster CCTV reported that Jiangxi and Hunan would face strong winds and heavy rain.
Rainfall was likely to continue until Tuesday.
The National Meteorological Centre forecast heavy to torrential rain across much of southern China from Sunday until Monday morning.
Some places, including Fujian, were expected to receive extremely heavy or exceptional downpours.
Authorities urged local governments to concentrate on locations vulnerable to flooding, particularly mountain and river zones, construction sites, valleys and bridges.
The Hong Kong Observatory said Noul was weakening as it moved inland, although southwesterly gales continued to batter parts of the Asian financial hub.
The storm passed within 80 kilometres (50 miles) of Hong Kong overnight, and the typhoon signal was lowered from No. 8 to No. 3 by Sunday afternoon.
Flights at Hong Kong airport were due to resume in stages on Sunday afternoon following the suspension of most services for more than 12 hours, airport authorities said.
Source: Reuters