"Nothing to Celebrate": Thai PM Reassures Public on Border Anniversary and Chinese Arms Supply

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says Beijing assured him weapons sent to Cambodia are purely commercial and not intended for use against Thailand.

Marking one year since the outbreak of deadly border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul declared there is "nothing to celebrate" while reassuring the public that the security situation along the frontier has normalised.

Speaking during a press conference on Friday, Anutin confirmed he had met with China’s Minister of National Defence in Bangkok, receiving explicit assurances regarding Chinese arms shipments to Cambodia.

According to the Prime Minister, Beijing verified that military hardware supplied to Phnom Penh consists strictly of commercial transactions intended for routine military support, rather than offensive operations against Thailand.

"I received clear confirmation that the military equipment sent by China to Cambodia is purely a commercial sale to support their military capacity and not provided to fight against Thailand," Anutin stated.

He added that the Chinese defence minister's remarks directly aligned with personal assurances given to him by Chinese President Xi Jinping during his official visit to Beijing earlier this year.