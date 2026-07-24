"Nothing to Celebrate": Thai PM Reassures Public on Border Anniversary and Chinese Arms Supply

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says Beijing assured him weapons sent to Cambodia are purely commercial and not intended for use against Thailand.
Marking one year since the outbreak of deadly border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul declared there is "nothing to celebrate" while reassuring the public that the security situation along the frontier has normalised.
Speaking during a press conference on Friday, Anutin confirmed he had met with China’s Minister of National Defence in Bangkok, receiving explicit assurances regarding Chinese arms shipments to Cambodia.
According to the Prime Minister, Beijing verified that military hardware supplied to Phnom Penh consists strictly of commercial transactions intended for routine military support, rather than offensive operations against Thailand.
"I received clear confirmation that the military equipment sent by China to Cambodia is purely a commercial sale to support their military capacity and not provided to fight against Thailand," Anutin stated.
He added that the Chinese defence minister's remarks directly aligned with personal assurances given to him by Chinese President Xi Jinping during his official visit to Beijing earlier this year.
Addressing ongoing public anxiety regarding border security, Anutin urged citizens and business owners to carry on with daily life without fear.
"There is no cause for concern, whether people are planning their personal lives or running businesses," he said. "Everyone should operate on the understanding that Thailand is not in danger or at elevated risk from disputes with our neighbor. The situation is now normal."
Regarding the long-term restoration of diplomatic ties, Anutin noted that formal negotiations remain a matter for the future and must strictly adhere to bilateral agreements. He emphasised that Thailand’s national interest and public welfare have not been compromised under current arrangements.
The Prime Minister also addressed lingering domestic grievances, including complaints from local business owners—such as a petrol station operator in Si Sa Ket province hit by BM-21 rocket fire last year—who have yet to receive financial relief.
Acknowledging the delays, Anutin explained that state agencies must navigate complex legal frameworks involving private insurance providers. Insurers frequently attempt to deny payouts by citing standard policy exemptions, such as "riots" or "acts of God" (uncontrollable events).
To resolve these impasses, the government has instructed regulatory bodies, including the Office of Insurance Commission (OIC), to intervene and enforce proper claims processing.
"The government will expedite this process as quickly as possible," Anutin affirmed. "It is the direct responsibility of the state to ensure that those who suffered damages receive proper redress."