Thailand says Cambodia closed the door on land-boundary talks

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow, who was visiting Manila in the Republic of the Philippines to attend the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, said the meeting had followed developments along the Thailand-Cambodia border.

He said Thailand remained committed to the outcome of talks between the two countries’ leaders in Cebu, the Philippines, where both sides agreed to hold bilateral discussions, build mutual trust, and gradually restore relations.

Thailand therefore wanted to return to its earlier proposal that the two sides discuss the maritime boundary before proceeding to other mechanisms.

Beginning with the maritime boundary could also allow some related land-boundary matters, such as technical preparations, to be discussed.

However, Cambodia had closed the door on talks and moved towards compulsory conciliation.

Thailand had no objection to that process, he said, but questioned why Cambodia would not first talk to Thailand.

He stressed that Thailand had not closed the door to negotiations; Cambodia had.

On the maritime boundary, Sihasak said Thailand had consistently sought negotiations under MOU 2001, but no progress had been made.

Thailand’s intention was therefore to hold talks under rules respected by both sides.

When MOU 2001 was concluded, Cambodia was not yet a party to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), but it had since become one.