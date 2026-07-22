BoT weighs cash limits for over-the-counter gold trades

The Bank of Thailand (BoT) is considering limits on cash payments for gold bullion traded at physical shops, as it seeks to improve transaction transparency and reduce the impact of large gold trades on the baht.

The central bank said domestic gold trading had grown to a level at which high-value transactions could significantly affect the exchange rate.

Although customers trading gold through online platforms are already required to make and receive payments electronically, no specific payment method currently applies to over-the-counter transactions at physical gold shops.

This creates risks associated with large cash payments, which could be used for transactions without a clear underlying economic purpose or with funds whose origins cannot be readily identified, according to the BoT.

The proposed changes are intended to strengthen oversight of gold transactions, support exchange-rate stability and improve transparency for both businesses and members of the public.

The figures under consideration are consultation ranges rather than final limits.