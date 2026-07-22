Hanoi exhibition traces 50 years of Thailand–Vietnam relations

Photographs of two recent leadership visits will be shown alongside records from the beginning of diplomatic ties in a Hanoi exhibition marking 50 years of Thailand–Vietnam relations.
“Diplomatic Lens: 50 Years of Thailand–Vietnam Relations” is being organised by the Thai Embassy in Hanoi and the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).
It will open at 10am on Friday (July 24) at the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum and continue until July 30.
The latest events represented in the exhibition include Party General Secretary and President To Lam’s visit to Thailand in late May and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s official visit to Vietnam in June.
Both are presented as opening further opportunities for cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
The historical material begins with the establishment of formal relations on August 6, 1976.
It also covers Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Van Dong’s trip to Thailand in September 1978, the first official visit to the country by a senior Vietnamese leader, before moving through later high-level exchanges, important cooperation agreements and landmark events.
Successive generations of VNA photojournalists recorded many of these occasions, creating an authentic visual archive of the bilateral relationship.
Their photographs will be displayed with records from Vietnam’s State Records and Archives Department under the Ministry of Home Affairs and documents collected by the Embassy of Thailand in Vietnam.
The material illustrates the early foundations of cooperation and what the exhibition presents as one of ASEAN’s most dynamic, effective and exemplary bilateral relationships.
It also reflects five decades of joint endeavour and development, as well as the growing friendship between the Thai and Vietnamese peoples.
The exhibition highlights the determination of leaders and citizens in both countries to deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in substantive and effective ways for the benefit of their peoples and for peace, stability, cooperation and development within the ASEAN Community.
It also calls on present and future generations to preserve and nurture the relationship, helping it become deeper, broader and more sustainable.
The museum is located at No 66 Nguyen Thai Hoc Street, Hanoi.
Source: Vietnam News