Thailand women chase SEA V Cup glory in Vietnam and Chiang Mai

Thailand’s women’s national volleyball team will return to regional competition at the BYD DMI 6th SEA V Cup 2026, with the opening leg taking place in Hanoi, Vietnam, from July 31 to August 2.

The tournament will then move to Thailand for its second leg at the 700th Anniversary Chiang Mai Stadium from August 7–9.

Four of Southeast Asia’s leading women’s volleyball teams — Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines — will contest the two-leg competition.