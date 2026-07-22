Nene Royal issues warning over unauthorised merchandise sales

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Nene Royal issues warning over unauthorised merchandise sales

After discovering shirts bearing her photographs and name being sold without consent, the young rock artist urged fans to buy only through official channels.

  • Rock artist Nene Royal has discovered her name and photos are being used to sell unauthorized merchandise, specifically shirts.
  • She has issued a warning to fans, asking them to avoid purchasing these unofficial items.
  • To ensure authenticity and directly support her, fans are urged to only buy merchandise from her official Facebook page or website.

Nene Royal has expressed concern after discovering that her photographs were being used to produce and sell shirts without permission, prompting her to act to protect her rights and warn fans to avoid confusion.

The emerging rock star posted a message to fans on Facebook under the name Nene Royal, writing, “Hi guys, I’ve noticed that there are many people selling shirts with my photos and name without my permission.

“If you’d like to support me (NeneRoyal), please make sure to purchase only from my official Facebook page or my official website.

Nene Royal issues warning over unauthorised merchandise sales

“Buying through my official channels is the only way to ensure you’re getting authentic merchandise and directly supporting me and my work.

“Any merchandise sold outside of my official page or website is not officially authorized by me.

“Thank you so much for all your love and support. It truly means the world to me, and I’m grateful to have all of you on this journey.”

Nene Royal issues warning over unauthorised merchandise sales

The Nation Editorial Team

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