Nene Royal issues warning over unauthorised merchandise sales

Nene Royal has expressed concern after discovering that her photographs were being used to produce and sell shirts without permission, prompting her to act to protect her rights and warn fans to avoid confusion.

The emerging rock star posted a message to fans on Facebook under the name Nene Royal, writing, “Hi guys, I’ve noticed that there are many people selling shirts with my photos and name without my permission.

“If you’d like to support me (NeneRoyal), please make sure to purchase only from my official Facebook page or my official website.