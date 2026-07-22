Nene Royal issues warning over unauthorised merchandise sales

Nene Royal has expressed concern after discovering that her photographs were being used to produce and sell shirts without permission, prompting her to act to protect her rights and warn fans to avoid confusion.
The emerging rock star posted a message to fans on Facebook under the name Nene Royal, writing, “Hi guys, I’ve noticed that there are many people selling shirts with my photos and name without my permission.
“If you’d like to support me (NeneRoyal), please make sure to purchase only from my official Facebook page or my official website.
“Buying through my official channels is the only way to ensure you’re getting authentic merchandise and directly supporting me and my work.
“Any merchandise sold outside of my official page or website is not officially authorized by me.
“Thank you so much for all your love and support. It truly means the world to me, and I’m grateful to have all of you on this journey.”