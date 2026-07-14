Nene Royal reaffirms Thai roots after Cambodian online claims

Phuket teenager Nene Royal has rejected claims by some Cambodian social-media users that she was Cambodian and had moved to Thailand, insisting that she was born and raised in Phuket and was “100% Thai”.

The posts emerged after her America’s Got Talent audition attracted international attention, with some users thanking her for supposedly bringing recognition to Cambodia.

The 16-year-old singer-guitarist, whose real name is Rattikarn “Praew” Amloy, rose to prominence after delivering a rock-driven performance of The Cranberries’ ‘Zombie’ during her audition for Season 21 of the US talent show. She received four yes votes from the judges and advanced to the next round.

Speaking at Government House in Bangkok before the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday (July 14), Nene admitted that she had yet to fully grasp how quickly she had become famous.

“Everything happened so quickly,” she told reporters, explaining that her life had changed considerably and that people now recognised her wherever she went.

“I can’t even go out to buy meatballs now,” she joked.