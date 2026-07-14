BMA tightens venue safety enforcement with nightly district checks

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt chaired the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s (BMA) seventh executive meeting, attended by four deputy governors, Wisanu Subsompon, Tavida Kamolvej, Sanon Wangsrangboon and Pornphrom Vikitsreth, BMA Permanent Secretary Narong Ruengsri, other executives, heads of departments, directors of all 50 district offices and relevant officials.

The meeting was held at Bangkok City Hall 2 in Din Daeng on Tuesday (July 14, 2026).

Before the meeting began, all participants observed a one-minute silence in mourning for Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Kromluangrajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita.

Chadchart also informed the meeting of the fire tragedy at the “Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao” restaurant in Bangkok, which had left 28 people dead.