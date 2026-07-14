Bangkok’s Older Office Blocks Face Battle for Survival as 600,000 Sqm Loom

A five-year supply surge is forcing landlords of ageing buildings to undergo major revamps as occupiers migrate to high-spec, modern commercial hubs.

The landscape of Bangkok’s commercial property market is bracing for a dramatic shift. Over the next five years, between 2026 and 2031, more than 616,000 square metres of new office space is projected to flood the capital, turning up the heat on ageing developments.

This looming wave of prime supply will place intense pressure on the city's older office stock. According to a report by Krungthep Turakij journalist Bussakorn Phusae, landlords of older premises are being forced to fast-track modernisations and structural refurbishments simply to hold onto their existing occupiers.

With corporate tenants increasingly favouring high-specification buildings that cater to modern workplace strategies and wellness standards, older developments are being left with little choice but to reinvent themselves to remain viable.

A Market Rebalancing

The current climate marks a sharp turn from the recent past. Ukrit Pornpattanapairoj, head of Office Agency at Cushman & Wakefield (Thailand) Co., Ltd., noted that just two to three years ago, the dominant narrative surrounding Bangkok’s office market was one of severe oversupply.

The relentless debut of premium Grade A spaces—particularly within sprawling mixed-use schemes in the Central Business District (CBD)—forced landlords into aggressive rent-slashing and heavy discounting to lure occupiers.