Thailand extends 0.01% property fee cut in one-year lifeline for homebuyers

The Cabinet also approved two draft Interior Ministry announcements prepared by the Department of Lands. One covers registration fees under the Land Code for residential and commercial buildings, or land with such buildings. The other covers registration fees under condominium law for condominium units.

The announcements will take effect from the date they are published in the Royal Gazette and remain in force until June 30, 2027.

Real estate sector gets demand boost

The renewed measure comes as Thailand’s property sector continues to face weak purchasing power, strict mortgage approvals and slow market recovery. Property industry groups had earlier called for the 0.01 per cent transfer and mortgage fee measure to be extended for another one to two years, saying it would help support transfers and absorb housing stock.

Industry figures have warned that easing loan-to-value rules alone would not be enough to revive the market, with the housing sector still facing high household debt, cautious bank lending and uneven income recovery.

The Cabinet’s decision therefore acts as a direct transaction-cost relief measure. By lowering fees payable at transfer, the government hopes to make purchase decisions easier for buyers and keep activity moving across the real estate supply chain, including construction, materials, furniture, electrical appliances and employment.

Finance Ministry expects GDP lift

The Finance Ministry estimates the measure will help generate about 540.81 billion baht in property transactions per year, increase investment by around 305.81 billion baht, and raise GDP by up to 1.06 per cent per year compared with a scenario without the measure.

The government said the policy would help sustain confidence and support the recovery of the property sector, which has been affected by the wider economic slowdown and the impact of tensions in the Middle East.

Local authorities may lose revenue

The measure also comes with a fiscal trade-off. Lower transfer and mortgage registration fees could reduce income for local administrative organisations, which normally receive revenue from property-related transactions.

The Cabinet has therefore assigned the Budget Bureau and relevant agencies to consider allocating compensation to local administrative organisations as appropriate, to ensure they have enough funding to carry out their normal duties.

For Thailand’s property market, the extended 0.01 per cent fee measure is more than a technical cut. It is a one-year policy bridge designed to help real homebuyers, support developers’ transfers and prevent the housing market from losing further momentum during a still-fragile recovery.