Heavy rain warning as monsoon batters Thailand

Thailand is bracing for another day of widespread rain, with the Thai Meteorological Department warning of heavy downpours in several parts of the country on Thursday, July 2, 2026.

Bangkok and its surrounding provinces are expected to see thunderstorms across 70% of the area, while the North and Northeast face rain over 80% of their areas. Heavy rain is also forecast in parts of the Central region, the East, and both coasts of the South. The warning is driven by a monsoon trough moving across the upper North and upper Northeast, together with a fairly strong southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

The department said some areas could see heavy rain, while very heavy rain is possible in parts of the East and the southern west coast. People are being urged to beware of heavy to very heavy rainfall and accumulated rain, which could trigger flash floods and forest run-off, particularly in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying communities.

Marine conditions are also expected to remain rough. Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are forecast at 2-3 metres, rising above three metres during thunderstorms. In the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to reach around two metres, and more than two metres in stormy areas. Boat operators in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms, while small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore.