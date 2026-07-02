Heavy rain warning as monsoon batters Thailand

Thailand is bracing for another day of widespread rain, with the Thai Meteorological Department warning of heavy downpours in several parts of the country on Thursday, July 2, 2026.
Bangkok and its surrounding provinces are expected to see thunderstorms across 70% of the area, while the North and Northeast face rain over 80% of their areas. Heavy rain is also forecast in parts of the Central region, the East, and both coasts of the South. The warning is driven by a monsoon trough moving across the upper North and upper Northeast, together with a fairly strong southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.
The department said some areas could see heavy rain, while very heavy rain is possible in parts of the East and the southern west coast. People are being urged to beware of heavy to very heavy rainfall and accumulated rain, which could trigger flash floods and forest run-off, particularly in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying communities.
Marine conditions are also expected to remain rough. Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are forecast at 2-3 metres, rising above three metres during thunderstorms. In the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to reach around two metres, and more than two metres in stormy areas. Boat operators in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms, while small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore.
The department also noted that a tropical depression over the central South China Sea is likely to intensify. It is expected to move across Hainan Island and make landfall in southern China between July 4 and 6, but is not expected to directly affect Thailand’s weather.
In Bangkok and surrounding provinces, thunderstorms are forecast across 70% of the area. Temperatures will range from 26-28°C to highs of 32-35°C, with southwesterly winds of 10-25 kilometres per hour.
In the North, thunderstorms are expected across 80% of the region, with heavy rain in some areas, particularly Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun. Temperatures will range from 23-26°C to highs of 31-35°C, with southwesterly winds of 10-20 kilometres per hour.
In the Northeast, thunderstorms are forecast across 80% of the region, with heavy rain in parts of Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures will range from 23-25°C to highs of 31-36°C, with southwesterly winds of 10-20 kilometres per hour.
In the Central region, thunderstorms are expected across 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some parts of Saraburi, Lop Buri, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi. Temperatures will range from 24-27°C to highs of 32-35°C, with southwesterly winds of 10-25 kilometres per hour.
In the East, thunderstorms are forecast across 70% of the region, with heavy to very heavy rain in some areas, particularly Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Temperatures will range from 24-26°C to highs of 30-35°C, with southwesterly winds of 20-35 kilometres per hour. Waves will be around two metres high, rising above two metres during thunderstorms.
In the South, east coast, thunderstorms are expected across 60% of the region, with heavy rain in parts of Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani. Temperatures will range from 23-25°C to highs of 32-35°C. From Surat Thani northwards, southwesterly winds will blow at 20-35 kilometres per hour, with waves of 1-2 metres, rising above two metres offshore and during thunderstorms. From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards, southwesterly winds will blow at 15-30 kilometres per hour, with waves around one metre high, rising above two metres during thunderstorms.
In the South, west coast, thunderstorms are forecast across 80% of the region, with heavy to very heavy rain in many areas, particularly Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi and Trang. Temperatures will range from 23-24°C to highs of 28-31°C. From Krabi northwards, southwesterly winds will blow at 20-40 kilometres per hour, with waves of 2-3 metres, rising above three metres during thunderstorms. From Trang southwards, southwesterly winds will blow at 20-35 kilometres per hour, with waves around two metres high, rising above two metres during thunderstorms.