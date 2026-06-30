TMD warns 60 Thai provinces of heavy rain as monsoon intensifies

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast on Tuesday (June 30, 2026) that Thailand would see isolated heavy rain over the next 24 hours, with very heavy rain in some areas along the west coast of the East and the South.

The conditions are being driven by the strengthening southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, together with the monsoon trough extending from the upper North and upper Laos into a low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam.

People are advised to beware of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could cause flash floods and forest run-off, especially in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying areas.