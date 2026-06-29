Monsoon surge to bring heavier rain and rough seas to Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast more rain across Thailand over the next 24 hours, with heavy rain in some areas and very heavy rain in parts of the East and the southern west coast, on Monday (June 29, 2026).

The southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand has strengthened, while the monsoon trough has moved down across Myanmar, upper northern Thailand and upper Laos into a low-pressure area over upper Vietnam.

People were advised to beware of thunderstorms, heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could cause flash floods and forest run-off, especially in foothill areas near waterways and in low-lying areas.