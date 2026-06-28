More rain forecast across Thailand as southwest monsoon strengthens

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued its weather forecast for Sunday (June 28, 2026).

From Sunday (June 28, 2026) to Friday (July 3, 2026), Thailand will see more rain, with isolated heavy to very heavy rain, particularly in the eastern region and the southern region’s west coast.

This is because a monsoon trough will lie across the northern region and the upper northeastern region, while the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand will strengthen.

People in those areas are advised to beware of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may cause flash floods and forest run-off, especially on foothill slopes near waterways and in low-lying areas.

From Monday (June 29, 2026) to Friday (July 3, 2026)