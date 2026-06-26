TMD warns 43 provinces across Thailand to brace for heavy rain

According to the latest weather report, severe tropical storm "Mekkhala" is poised to hit Japan.
The Thai Meteorological Department issued a weather warning for Friday (June 26, 2026), forecasting heavy rain across 60 per cent of 43 provinces in Thailand, particularly in Bangkok and its vicinity, where there is a risk of flooding.
Meanwhile, sea conditions are moderate with waves reaching 2 metres high.
For the weather on Friday, the Thai Meteorological Department's 24-hour forecast indicates thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in the Central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, the East, and the South (West Coast).
This is due to a moderate southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, coupled with a low-pressure cell covering upper Vietnam.
The public is advised to be cautious of dangers from thundershowers, as well as heavy and accumulated rainfall during this period.
Wind and waves in the upper Andaman Sea are moderate, at about 2 metres high.
In the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves are 1-2 metres high, and can exceed 2 metres in thundershowers.
All ships in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers.
In addition, severe tropical storm "Mekkhala" over the Pacific Ocean is expected to move towards the south of Japan between Friday and Saturday.
This storm will not enter Thailand.
North
Northeast
Central
East
South (East Coast)
South (West Coast)
Bangkok and Vicinity