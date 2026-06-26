TMD warns 43 provinces across Thailand to brace for heavy rain

FRIDAY, JUNE 26, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
TMD warns 43 provinces across Thailand to brace for heavy rain

The Thai Meteorological Department warns 43 provinces to brace for heavy rain and potential floods as severe tropical storm Mekkhala moves towards Japan.

  • The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy rain in 43 provinces on Friday, June 26, 2026.
  • The adverse weather is caused by a moderate southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea combined with a low-pressure system over Vietnam.
  • Bangkok and its vicinity are specifically mentioned as being at risk of flooding, with heavy rain also forecast for the Central, East, and South (West Coast) regions.
  • Mariners are advised to proceed with caution as waves in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand could reach 2 metres or higher during thundershowers.

According to the latest weather report, severe tropical storm "Mekkhala" is poised to hit Japan.

The Thai Meteorological Department issued a weather warning for Friday (June 26, 2026), forecasting heavy rain across 60 per cent of 43 provinces in Thailand, particularly in Bangkok and its vicinity, where there is a risk of flooding.

Meanwhile, sea conditions are moderate with waves reaching 2 metres high.

For the weather on Friday, the Thai Meteorological Department's 24-hour forecast indicates thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in the Central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, the East, and the South (West Coast).

TMD warns 43 provinces across Thailand to brace for heavy rain

This is due to a moderate southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, coupled with a low-pressure cell covering upper Vietnam.

The public is advised to be cautious of dangers from thundershowers, as well as heavy and accumulated rainfall during this period.

Wind and waves in the upper Andaman Sea are moderate, at about 2 metres high.

In the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves are 1-2 metres high, and can exceed 2 metres in thundershowers.

All ships in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers.

In addition, severe tropical storm "Mekkhala" over the Pacific Ocean is expected to move towards the south of Japan between Friday and Saturday.

This storm will not enter Thailand.

TMD warns 43 provinces across Thailand to brace for heavy rain

Weather forecast for Thailand from 7am Friday (June 26) to 7am Saturday (June 27)

North

  • Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area.
  • Mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Nan, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun.
  • Minimum temperature 22-27 degrees Celsius.
  • Maximum temperature 34-37 degrees Celsius.
  • Southwesterly winds 10-20 km/h.

Northeast

  • Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area.
  • Mostly in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Buri Ram.
  • Minimum temperature 24-26 degrees Celsius.
  • Maximum temperature 35-38 degrees Celsius.
  • Southwesterly winds 10-20 km/h.

Central

  • Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area and isolated heavy rain.
  • In Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram.
  • Minimum temperature 23-26 degrees Celsius.
  • Maximum temperature 35-37 degrees Celsius.
  • Southwesterly winds 10-20 km/h.

East

  • Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area and isolated heavy rain.
  • In Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.
  • Minimum temperature 24-26 degrees Celsius.
  • Maximum temperature 32-37 degrees Celsius.
  • Southwesterly winds 15-35 km/h.
  • Sea waves 1-2 metres high, and more than 2 metres in thundershowers.

South (East Coast)

  • Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area.
  • Mostly in Phetchaburi, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Yala, and Narathiwat.
  • Minimum temperature 23-26 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature 34-37 degrees Celsius.
  • From Surat Thani upwards: Southwesterly winds 15-35 km/h.
  • Sea waves about 1 metre high, 1-2 metres offshore, and more than 2 metres in thundershowers.
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat downwards: Southwesterly winds 15-30 km/h.
  • Sea waves about 1 metre high, and more than 2 metres in thundershowers.

South (West Coast)

  • Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area and isolated heavy rain.
  • In Ranong, Phangnga, and Phuket.
  • Minimum temperature 23-25 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature 31-34 degrees Celsius.
  • From Phangnga upwards: Southwesterly winds 20-35 km/h.
  • Sea waves about 2 metres high, and more than 2 metres in thundershowers.
  • From Phuket downwards: Southwesterly winds 15-35 km/h.
  • Sea waves 1-2 metres high, and more than 2 metres in thundershowers.

Bangkok and Vicinity

  • Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area and isolated heavy rain.
  • Minimum temperature 25-27 degrees Celsius.
  • Maximum temperature 34-37 degrees Celsius.
  • Southwesterly winds 10-20 km/h.

The Nation Editorial Team

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