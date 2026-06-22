Thailand sees less rain, but storms and rough seas remain

Thailand is expected to see less rain over the next 24 hours, but thunderstorms remain possible in several parts of the country as the southwest monsoon weakens over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.
The Meteorological Department said people should still take care during thunderstorms, even though overall rainfall is easing.
Marine conditions also remain a concern. Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to reach 1-2 metres, while the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will see waves of around one metre. In areas hit by thunderstorms, waves may rise above two metres.
Boat operators in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand have been advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing through thunderstorm areas.
The forecast covers the period from 6am on Monday to 6am on Tuesday.
In the North, thunderstorms are expected in 30% of the region, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Tak and Phetchabun. Temperatures will range from lows of 22-27 degrees Celsius to highs of 34-36C, with southwesterly winds of 10-20 kilometres per hour.
The Northeast will see thunderstorms in 20% of the region, mostly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperatures are forecast at 23-26C, with highs of 35-37C. Southwesterly winds will blow at 10-20kph.
In the Central region, thunderstorms are expected in 30% of the area, especially in Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi and Nakhon Pathom. Temperatures will range from 24-26C in the morning to 35-37C in the afternoon, with southwesterly winds of 10-20kph.
The East will also see thunderstorms in 30% of the region, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Temperatures will range from 23-27C to highs of 33-37C. Southwesterly winds are expected at 15-30kph. Offshore waves will be around one metre, rising above two metres in thunderstorm areas.
On the southern east coast, thunderstorms are forecast in 40% of the region, mostly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. Temperatures will range from 23-26C to highs of 34-36C. Southwesterly winds will reach 15-30kph. Waves will be around one metre, but higher than two metres during thunderstorms.
On the southern west coast, thunderstorms are also expected in 40% of the region, mainly in Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Temperatures will range from 23-26C, with highs of 32-34C.
From Ranong northwards, southwesterly winds will blow at 15-35kph, with waves of 1-2 metres and more than two metres in thunderstorm areas. From Phang Nga southwards, winds will reach 15-30kph, with waves of around one metre, again rising above two metres during thunderstorms.
Bangkok and surrounding provinces are forecast to see thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mostly from the afternoon to evening. Temperatures will range from 26-28C to highs of 35-37C, with southwesterly winds of 10-20kph.