Thailand sees less rain, but storms and rough seas remain

Thailand is expected to see less rain over the next 24 hours, but thunderstorms remain possible in several parts of the country as the southwest monsoon weakens over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

The Meteorological Department said people should still take care during thunderstorms, even though overall rainfall is easing.

Marine conditions also remain a concern. Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to reach 1-2 metres, while the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will see waves of around one metre. In areas hit by thunderstorms, waves may rise above two metres.

Boat operators in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand have been advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing through thunderstorm areas.