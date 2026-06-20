Monsoon hits Bangkok as 70% rain forecast; TMD warns of heavy rain and floods

Thailand’s weather today, June 20, 2026, at 5pm: the Thai Meteorological Department has forecast that over the next 24 hours, the Central region, including Bangkok and surrounding provinces, the East and the South will see heavy rain in some areas.

The conditions are being caused by a moderate south-westerly monsoon still prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, combined with a low-pressure cell covering upper Vietnam.

People in affected areas are advised to prepare for heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and forest run-off, especially in risk areas near waterways and low-lying areas.

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are moderate at 1-2 metres high. In the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, waves are around one metre high. In thunderstorm areas, waves may rise above two metres.

Boat operators in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.