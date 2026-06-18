TMD warns of heavy rain across Thailand and Bangkok evening storms

THURSDAY, JUNE 18, 2026
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The Nation Editorial Team
TMD warns of heavy rain across Thailand and Bangkok evening storms

The Thai Meteorological Department says heavy rain may affect several regions, with Bangkok likely to see thunderstorms from afternoon to evening.

  • The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast heavy rain across Thailand, particularly in the North, upper Northeast, East, and South.
  • Bangkok and its surrounding provinces are specifically expected to experience heavy rain and thundershowers from the afternoon into the evening.
  • The weather is caused by a moderate southwesterly monsoon over the Andaman Sea and a low-pressure system over Vietnam.
  • The public is warned of potential flash floods and forest run-off, while sailors are advised to be cautious of waves that could exceed 2 metres in thundershower areas.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast rain through the day on Thursday (June 18, 2026), especially in the North, the upper Northeast, the East and the South, while Bangkok and surrounding provinces could see heavy rain from afternoon to evening.

Over the next 24 hours, parts of the North, the upper Northeast, the East and the lower South are expected to see heavy rain as a moderate southwesterly monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

A low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam is also affecting conditions.

TMD warns of heavy rain across Thailand and Bangkok evening storms

People in these areas are advised to prepare for heavy and accumulated rain, which could trigger flash floods and forest run-off, especially in risk areas near waterways and low-lying zones.

Moderate waves are expected in the upper Andaman Sea, with waves 1-2 metres high.

In the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, waves are forecast to be about 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres in thundershower areas.

Sailors in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thundershowers.

TMD warns of heavy rain across Thailand and Bangkok evening storms

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am on Thursday (June 18) to 6am on Friday (June 19)

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Thundershowers are forecast in 40% of the area, mostly from afternoon to evening.
  • Minimum temperature: 25-27 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 35-37 degrees Celsius
  • Southwesterly winds: 10-20 km/h

North

  • Thundershowers are forecast in 60% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Nan and Tak.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-26 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 33-36 degrees Celsius
  • Southwesterly winds: 10-20 km/h

Northeast

  • Thundershowers are forecast in 40% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon and Nakhon Phanom.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-27 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 33-37 degrees Celsius
  • Southwesterly winds: 10-20 km/h

Central region

  • Thundershowers are forecast in 40% of the area, mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi and Nakhon Pathom.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-26 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 35-37 degrees Celsius
  • Southwesterly winds: 10-20 km/h

East

  • Thundershowers are forecast in 40% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-27 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 31-36 degrees Celsius
  • Southwesterly winds: 15-30 km/h
  • Wave height: about 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in thundershower areas

South, east coast

  • Thundershowers are forecast in 40% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-26 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 33-36 degrees Celsius
  • Southwesterly winds: 15-30 km/h
  • Wave height: about 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in thundershower areas

South, west coast

  • Thundershowers are forecast in 40% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in Krabi, Trang and Satun.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-26 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 33-35 degrees Celsius
  • From Phuket northwards: southwesterly winds of 15-35 km/h, with waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres in thundershower areas
  • From Krabi southwards: southwesterly winds of 15-30 km/h, with waves about 1 metre high and above 2 metres in thundershower areas
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