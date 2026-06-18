TMD warns of heavy rain across Thailand and Bangkok evening storms

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast rain through the day on Thursday (June 18, 2026), especially in the North, the upper Northeast, the East and the South, while Bangkok and surrounding provinces could see heavy rain from afternoon to evening.

Over the next 24 hours, parts of the North, the upper Northeast, the East and the lower South are expected to see heavy rain as a moderate southwesterly monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

A low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam is also affecting conditions.