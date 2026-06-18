TMD warns of heavy rain across Thailand and Bangkok evening storms

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast rain through the day on Thursday (June 18, 2026), especially in the North, the upper Northeast, the East and the South, while Bangkok and surrounding provinces could see heavy rain from afternoon to evening.
Over the next 24 hours, parts of the North, the upper Northeast, the East and the lower South are expected to see heavy rain as a moderate southwesterly monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.
A low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam is also affecting conditions.
People in these areas are advised to prepare for heavy and accumulated rain, which could trigger flash floods and forest run-off, especially in risk areas near waterways and low-lying zones.
Moderate waves are expected in the upper Andaman Sea, with waves 1-2 metres high.
In the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, waves are forecast to be about 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres in thundershower areas.
Sailors in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thundershowers.
Bangkok and vicinity
North
Northeast
Central region
East
South, east coast
South, west coast