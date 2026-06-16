Thailand faces heavy rain as monsoon persists across regions

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast heavy rain in some parts of Thailand, Tuesday (June 16, 2026), particularly in the North, the East and the South’s west coast, while Bangkok and its vicinity are expected to see thunderstorms across 60% of the area.
In its 24-hour forecast, the department said Thailand would see thunderstorms in some areas, with heavy rain in parts of the North, the East and the South’s west coast.
The conditions are being caused by a moderate southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, together with a low-pressure cell covering upper Vietnam.
People in these areas are advised to prepare for hazards from heavy and accumulated rainfall, which could cause flash floods and forest run-off, especially in risk areas near waterways and low-lying areas.
Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are moderate, at 1-2 metres high, while waves in the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are about 1 metre high.
In thunderstorm areas, waves are expected to rise above 2 metres.
Mariners in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.
Bangkok and vicinity
North
Northeast
Central region
East
South, east coast
South, west coast