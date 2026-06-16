Thailand faces heavy rain as monsoon persists across regions

TUESDAY, JUNE 16, 2026
Thailand faces heavy rain as monsoon persists across regions

Thailand is forecast to see scattered thunderstorms and heavy rain in some areas, with Bangkok and nearby provinces facing rain across 60% of the area.

  • Heavy rain is forecast for parts of Thailand, particularly in the North, the East, and the South’s west coast.
  • The weather conditions are caused by a moderate southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.
  • Officials have warned of potential hazards from the heavy rainfall, including flash floods and forest run-off, especially in low-lying areas.
  • Mariners are advised to navigate with caution and avoid thunderstorm areas, where waves are expected to rise above 2 metres.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast heavy rain in some parts of Thailand, Tuesday (June 16, 2026), particularly in the North, the East and the South’s west coast, while Bangkok and its vicinity are expected to see thunderstorms across 60% of the area.

In its 24-hour forecast, the department said Thailand would see thunderstorms in some areas, with heavy rain in parts of the North, the East and the South’s west coast.

The conditions are being caused by a moderate southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, together with a low-pressure cell covering upper Vietnam.

Thailand faces heavy rain as monsoon persists across regions

People in these areas are advised to prepare for hazards from heavy and accumulated rainfall, which could cause flash floods and forest run-off, especially in risk areas near waterways and low-lying areas.

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are moderate, at 1-2 metres high, while waves in the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are about 1 metre high.

In thunderstorm areas, waves are expected to rise above 2 metres.

Mariners in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.

Thailand faces heavy rain as monsoon persists across regions

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am on Tuesday (June 16, 2026) to 6am on Wednesday (June 17, 2026)

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Thunderstorms are expected across 60% of the area.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-27 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 35-37 degrees Celsius
  • Southwesterly winds: 10-20 kilometres per hour

North

  • Thunderstorms are expected across 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some places in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Nan and Tak.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-26 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 32-36 degrees Celsius
  • Southwesterly winds: 10-20 kilometres per hour

Northeast

  • Thunderstorms are expected across 40% of the area, mostly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Amnat Charoen, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-26 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 35-37 degrees Celsius
  • Southwesterly winds: 10-20 kilometres per hour

Central region

  • Thunderstorms are expected across 40% of the area, mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-26 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 36-37 degrees Celsius
  • Southwesterly winds: 10-20 kilometres per hour

East

  • Thunderstorms are expected across 40% of the area, with heavy rain in some places in Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-28 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 33-36 degrees Celsius
  • Southwesterly winds: 15-30 kilometres per hour
  • Waves are about 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

South, east coast

  • Thunderstorms are expected across 30% of the area, mostly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-26 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 35-37 degrees Celsius
  • Southwesterly winds: 15-30 kilometres per hour
  • Waves are about 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

South, west coast

  • Thunderstorms are expected across 40% of the area, with heavy rain in some places in Krabi, Trang and Satun.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-26 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 32-35 degrees Celsius
  • From Phuket province northwards: southwesterly winds of 15-35 kilometres per hour. Waves are 1-2 metres high, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.
  • From Krabi province southwards: southwesterly winds of 15-30 kilometres per hour. Waves are about 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.
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