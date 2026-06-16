Thailand faces heavy rain as monsoon persists across regions

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast heavy rain in some parts of Thailand, Tuesday (June 16, 2026), particularly in the North, the East and the South’s west coast, while Bangkok and its vicinity are expected to see thunderstorms across 60% of the area.

In its 24-hour forecast, the department said Thailand would see thunderstorms in some areas, with heavy rain in parts of the North, the East and the South’s west coast.

The conditions are being caused by a moderate southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, together with a low-pressure cell covering upper Vietnam.