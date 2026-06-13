Heavy rain warning issued for North, East and South

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned people in the North, East and South to prepare for heavy rain in some areas over the next 24 hours, while Bangkok and surrounding provinces are forecast to see thunderstorms across 60% of the area.

The forecast, issued at 5pm on Saturday, June 13, said a moderate southwesterly monsoon was covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand. A low-pressure cell was also covering upper Myanmar.

The department said these conditions would bring heavy rain to parts of the North, East and South. People in affected areas were advised to watch for danger from heavy rainfall and accumulated rain, which could cause flash floods and forest run-off, particularly in risk areas near waterways and in low-lying communities.





Marine conditions in the upper Andaman Sea are moderate, with waves 1-2 metres high. In the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, waves are about 1 metre high. In thunderstorm areas, waves may rise above 2 metres.

The department advised boat operators in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.