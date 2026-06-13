Heavy rain warning issued for North, East and South

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned people in the North, East and South to prepare for heavy rain in some areas over the next 24 hours, while Bangkok and surrounding provinces are forecast to see thunderstorms across 60% of the area.
The forecast, issued at 5pm on Saturday, June 13, said a moderate southwesterly monsoon was covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand. A low-pressure cell was also covering upper Myanmar.
The department said these conditions would bring heavy rain to parts of the North, East and South. People in affected areas were advised to watch for danger from heavy rainfall and accumulated rain, which could cause flash floods and forest run-off, particularly in risk areas near waterways and in low-lying communities.
Marine conditions in the upper Andaman Sea are moderate, with waves 1-2 metres high. In the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, waves are about 1 metre high. In thunderstorm areas, waves may rise above 2 metres.
The department advised boat operators in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.
North: Thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy rain in some places, including Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Nan, Kamphaeng Phet, Tak and Phitsanulok. Temperatures: 23-35C.
Northeast: Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, mainly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures: 23-36C.
Central region: Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom and Samut Sakhon. Temperatures: 23-36C.
East: Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, with heavy rain in some places, including Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Temperatures: 24-35C. Waves are about 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.
South, east coast: Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, mainly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. Temperatures: 23-35C. Waves are about 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.
South, west coast: Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, with heavy rain in Krabi, Trang and Satun. Temperatures: 23-35C. From Phuket northwards, waves are 1-2 metres high, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas. From Krabi southwards, waves are about 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.
Bangkok and surrounding provinces: Thunderstorms in 60% of the area. Temperatures: 25-35C.