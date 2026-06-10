TMD warns rain to rise across Thailand as North, Northeast face 70%

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10, 2026
TMD warns rain to rise across Thailand as North, Northeast face 70%

The Thai Meteorological Department says rain will increase across upper Thailand, with very heavy falls in parts of the upper Northeast.

  • The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast an increase in rainfall across all of Thailand.
  • The North and Northeast regions are expected to be the most affected, with rain predicted to cover 70% of these areas, including isolated heavy to very heavy downpours.
  • The increased rain is caused by a monsoon trough over the upper North and a low-pressure cell in the upper Northeast, combined with a southwest monsoon.
  • Bangkok and its surrounding provinces are also expected to experience thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with the TMD issuing warnings for potential flash floods.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast wetter conditions for Wednesday (June 10, 2026), warning that rain will increase across Thailand.

The North and Northeast are expected to be most affected, with rain covering up to 70% of areas, while Bangkok and its surrounding provinces are forecast to see thunderstorms.

The 24-hour forecast said upper Thailand would see more rain and isolated heavy rain, with very heavy rain in some areas of the upper Northeast.

This is due to a monsoon trough lying across Myanmar and the upper North into a low-pressure cell over the upper Northeast, while the moderate southwest monsoon continues to cover the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

TMD warns rain to rise across Thailand as North, Northeast face 70%

People in the affected areas were advised to prepare for hazards from heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could cause flash floods and run-off, especially in risk areas near waterways and low-lying areas.

Wave conditions in the upper Andaman Sea are moderate, with waves about 2 metres high.

Waves in the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are 1-2 metres high, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Mariners in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand were advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am on Wednesday (June 10) to 6am on Thursday (June 11)

Bangkok and the surrounding provinces

  • Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with isolated heavy rain.
  • Minimum temperature: 25-27 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 34-36 degrees Celsius
  • Southwesterly winds: 10-25 km/h

North

  • Thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun and Tak.
  • Minimum temperature: 22-26 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 33-36 degrees Celsius
  • Southwesterly winds: 10-20 km/h

Northeast

  • Thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Ubon Ratchathani, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin and Si Sa Ket.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-25 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 33-35 degrees Celsius
  • Southwesterly winds: 10-20 km/h

Central region

  • Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom and Samut Sakhon.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-27 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 33-38 degrees Celsius
  • Southwesterly winds: 10-20 km/h

East

  • Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-27 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 31-34 degrees Celsius
  • Southwesterly winds: 15-35 km/h
  • Sea waves: 1-2 metres high, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers

South, east coast

  • Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, mostly in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Phatthalung.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-26 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 32-36 degrees Celsius
  • Southwesterly winds: 15-35 km/h
  • Sea waves: about 1 metre high, 1-2 metres offshore, and above 2 metres in thundershowers

South, west coast

  • Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-27 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 31-34 degrees Celsius
  • From Phang Nga northwards: southwesterly winds of 20-35 km/h; sea waves about 2 metres high, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers
  • From Phuket southwards: southwesterly winds of 15-35 km/h; sea waves 1-2 metres high, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers
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