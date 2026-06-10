TMD warns rain to rise across Thailand as North, Northeast face 70%

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast wetter conditions for Wednesday (June 10, 2026), warning that rain will increase across Thailand.

The North and Northeast are expected to be most affected, with rain covering up to 70% of areas, while Bangkok and its surrounding provinces are forecast to see thunderstorms.

The 24-hour forecast said upper Thailand would see more rain and isolated heavy rain, with very heavy rain in some areas of the upper Northeast.

This is due to a monsoon trough lying across Myanmar and the upper North into a low-pressure cell over the upper Northeast, while the moderate southwest monsoon continues to cover the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.