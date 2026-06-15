North, Northeast still face heavy rain as Bangkok area sees storms

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast lighter rain for Monday (June 15, 2026), while parts of the North and Northeast will still see heavy rain, and Bangkok and surrounding provinces will have thunderstorms.
For the next 24 hours, Thailand will see thunderstorms and isolated heavy rain in the North, upper Northeast and East, as a moderate south-westerly monsoon covers the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.
A low-pressure area also covers upper Vietnam.
People in these areas are advised to remain alert to heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could cause flash floods and forest run-off, especially in risk areas near waterways and low-lying areas.
Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are moderate at 1-2 metres.
The lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will have waves about 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.
Boat operators in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.
Bangkok and the surrounding provinces
North
Northeast
Central region
East
South, east coast
South, west coast