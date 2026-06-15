North, Northeast still face heavy rain as Bangkok area sees storms

People in these areas are advised to remain alert to heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could cause flash floods and forest run-off, especially in risk areas near waterways and low-lying areas.

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are moderate at 1-2 metres.

The lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will have waves about 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

Boat operators in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.