Heavy rain alert for Thailand as Bangkok faces widespread storms

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned people in the North, Northeast, East and South to prepare for heavy rain in some areas over the next 24 hours, while Bangkok and its surrounding provinces are forecast to see thunderstorms across 70% of the area.





The warning, issued on Saturday, said heavy rainfall and accumulated rain could trigger flash floods and forest run-off, particularly in low-lying communities and areas near waterways.

The weather pattern is being driven by a monsoon trough lying across the upper North and upper Laos into a low-pressure cell over the coast of upper Vietnam. A moderate southwesterly monsoon also continues to cover the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

Marine conditions remain moderate in the Andaman Sea, with waves 1-2 metres high. In the Gulf of Thailand, waves are about 1 metre high. In thunderstorm areas, waves may exceed 2 metres.

The department advised boat operators in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.