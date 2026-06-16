TMD warns of heavy rain and flood risk across Thailand





Bangkok to see rain across 60% of area

Bangkok and surrounding provinces are forecast to see thunderstorms across 60% of the area, with temperatures ranging from 25-27C to 34-37C.

The Central region is forecast to see thunderstorms across 40% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon.

The Northeast is expected to see thunderstorms across 30% of the area, mainly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.

Mariners warned of rougher seas during storms

Wave conditions in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to be moderate, with waves 1-2 metres high. In the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, waves are forecast at around 1 metre.

In thunderstorm areas, waves could rise above 2 metres. The TMD advised small boats in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to proceed with caution and avoid sailing through thunderstorms.

Southern Thailand also faces scattered storms

The South’s east coast is forecast to see thunderstorms across 30% of the area, mainly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.

The South’s west coast is also forecast to see thunderstorms across 30% of the area, mainly in Krabi, Trang and Satun. From Phuket northwards, waves are expected at 1-2 metres, while from Krabi southwards, waves are expected at around 1 metre.