Thailand braces for heavier rain as monsoon trough returns

Thailand is facing wetter conditions today as the monsoon trough returns across the upper part of the country, bringing heavier rain to several regions and raising the risk of flash floods in vulnerable areas.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said rain would increase across Thailand over the next 24 hours, with heavy rain expected in some areas of the North, Northeast, Central region, Bangkok and surrounding provinces, and the East.

The department said the weather pattern was being driven by a monsoon trough lying across Myanmar, the upper North of Thailand and upper Laos, extending into a low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam. A moderate southwest monsoon is also continuing to cover the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

People in affected areas have been advised to prepare for heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and forest runoff, especially in low-lying communities and areas close to waterways.