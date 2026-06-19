TMD warns of heavy rain and flash floods in East, South and Bangkok

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast weather conditions for Thailand over the next 24 hours, warning of heavy rain in some areas of the East, Bangkok and its vicinity, and the lower South.
This is due to a moderate southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, combined with a low-pressure cell covering upper Vietnam.
Residents in these areas are advised to prepare for dangers associated with heavy and accumulated rainfall, which may cause flash floods and forest runoffs, particularly in at-risk areas near waterways and low-lying regions.
Moderate winds and waves are expected in the upper Andaman Sea, reaching 1-2 metres high.
In the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, waves will be approximately 1 metre high, and over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.
All ships in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.
Heavy rain drenches Bangkok this evening; TMD warns it will last over an hour.
The TMD's latest report observed clusters of moderate to heavy rain in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, and Bangkok (Thawi Watthana, Bang Khae, Nong Khaem, Bang Bon, and Bang Khun Thian districts).
The rain clusters are moving eastwards to cover Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, and Bangkok (Bang Khun Thian, Thung Khru, Thawi Watthana, Bang Khae, Nong Khaem, Bang Bon, Taling Chan, Phasi Charoen, Chom Thong, Bang Phlat, Bangkok Noi, Bangkok Yai, Thon Buri, Khlong San, Phra Nakhon, Dusit, Pom Prap Sattru Phai, Sathon, Bang Kho Laem, Yan Nawa, Rat Burana, Bang Sue, Phaya Thai, Din Daeng, Ratchathewi, Pathum Wan, Khlong Toei, Watthana, Huai Khwang, Wang Thonglang, Suan Luang, Prawet, Phra Khanong, and Bang Na districts).
Between 5.30pm and 6pm, rain clusters were detected in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, and Bangkok (Don Mueang, Sai Mai, Khlong Sam Wa, Nong Chok, Min Buri, Lat Krabang, Lak Si, Bang Khen, Chatuchak, Lat Phrao, Khan Na Yao, Bueng Kum, Bang Kapi, Wang Thonglang, Saphan Sung, Suan Luang, Phra Khanong, Bang Na, Prawet, Bang Sue, Bang Phlat, Dusit, Phaya Thai, Din Daeng, Huai Khwang, Ratchathewi, Pathum Wan, Watthana, Khlong Toei, Bang Rak, Sathon, Bang Kho Laem, and Yan Nawa districts).
The rain is expected to cover these areas for more than an hour.
Warnings for farmers to brace for heavy rain nationwide from Friday (June 19) to Thursday (June 25).
The agricultural weather forecast warns farmers to be cautious from Saturday (June 20) to Sunday (June 21), and from Wednesday (June 24) to Thursday (June 25).
Heavy to very heavy rain is expected (mainly in the North and the western part of the Central region), posing risks of flash floods and forest runoffs.
Waves in the upper Andaman Sea will be approximately 2 metres high from Wednesday (June 24) to Thursday (June 25).
North
Northeast
Central
East
South (East Coast)
South (West Coast)
Bangkok and Vicinity