TMD warns of heavy rain and flash floods in East, South and Bangkok

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast weather conditions for Thailand over the next 24 hours, warning of heavy rain in some areas of the East, Bangkok and its vicinity, and the lower South.

This is due to a moderate southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, combined with a low-pressure cell covering upper Vietnam.

Residents in these areas are advised to prepare for dangers associated with heavy and accumulated rainfall, which may cause flash floods and forest runoffs, particularly in at-risk areas near waterways and low-lying regions.

Moderate winds and waves are expected in the upper Andaman Sea, reaching 1-2 metres high.

In the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, waves will be approximately 1 metre high, and over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

All ships in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

Heavy rain drenches Bangkok this evening; TMD warns it will last over an hour.

The TMD's latest report observed clusters of moderate to heavy rain in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, and Bangkok (Thawi Watthana, Bang Khae, Nong Khaem, Bang Bon, and Bang Khun Thian districts).