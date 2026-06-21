TMD says Storm Mekkhala no threat to Thailand, urges public not to panic

The TMD said a moderate southwest monsoon is prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf, bringing isolated heavy rain to the Central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, as well as the East and the South. People in risk areas have been advised to watch for accumulated rainfall that could cause flash floods and overflows, especially near foothills, waterways and low-lying areas.

The department also warned that waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to reach 1-2 metres, while waves in thunderstorm areas could exceed 2 metres. All ships in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are advised to proceed with caution and avoid thunderstorms.

Rain risk expected to rise later this week

According to the TMD’s seven-day forecast, the southwest monsoon is expected to strengthen from June 25-27, bringing more rain to upper Thailand and isolated heavy rain in some areas.

During that period, people are advised to beware of heavy and accumulated rainfall, while ships in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf should continue to avoid thunderstorm areas.

Public urged to avoid storm rumours

The TMD urged the public not to believe or share unverified online rumours about Mekkhala.

People are advised to follow weather forecasts and official warnings through the department’s official channels, including its website, hotline 1182, and TMD digital platforms on Facebook, X, TikTok and YouTube.

The department stressed that official updates should be used as the main source of weather information, especially during the rainy season when false or exaggerated storm claims can spread quickly online.