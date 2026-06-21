TMD says Storm Mekkhala no threat to Thailand, urges public not to panic

The Thai Meteorological Department has urged the public not to panic over Tropical Storm Mekkhala, saying the storm is moving towards Taiwan and will not affect Thailand, where current weather conditions are being shaped mainly by the southwest monsoon.
The department said Mekkhala, the seventh tropical storm of the season in the western Pacific Ocean, is located far from Thailand and is not expected to move into the South China Sea. The storm is instead tracking towards Taiwan, according to the TMD’s update.
Mekkhala is a tropical cyclone in the western Pacific. Its name refers to the goddess of the ocean in Thai mythology and was assigned through the regional tropical cyclone naming system led by RSMC Tokyo, operated by the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration has also been monitoring Mekkhala. Focus Taiwan reported that the storm was forecast to strengthen and could come close enough to Taiwan later in the week to prompt a sea warning, while its exact track remained subject to change.
For Thailand, however, the key message from the TMD is clear: Mekkhala is far from the country and will not directly influence Thai weather conditions.
While Mekkhala is not a threat to Thailand, the country remains under rainy-season conditions.
The TMD said a moderate southwest monsoon is prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf, bringing isolated heavy rain to the Central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, as well as the East and the South. People in risk areas have been advised to watch for accumulated rainfall that could cause flash floods and overflows, especially near foothills, waterways and low-lying areas.
The department also warned that waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to reach 1-2 metres, while waves in thunderstorm areas could exceed 2 metres. All ships in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are advised to proceed with caution and avoid thunderstorms.
According to the TMD’s seven-day forecast, the southwest monsoon is expected to strengthen from June 25-27, bringing more rain to upper Thailand and isolated heavy rain in some areas.
During that period, people are advised to beware of heavy and accumulated rainfall, while ships in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf should continue to avoid thunderstorm areas.
The TMD urged the public not to believe or share unverified online rumours about Mekkhala.
People are advised to follow weather forecasts and official warnings through the department’s official channels, including its website, hotline 1182, and TMD digital platforms on Facebook, X, TikTok and YouTube.
The department stressed that official updates should be used as the main source of weather information, especially during the rainy season when false or exaggerated storm claims can spread quickly online.