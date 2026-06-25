Heavy rain expected in east and south as storms persist in Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast on Thursday (June 25, 2026) that Thailand would continue to see thundershowers over the next 24 hours, with isolated heavy rain in the East and along the South’s west coast.

This is due to the moderate south-west monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, together with a low-pressure area over upper Vietnam.

People are advised to be wary of the dangers posed by thundershowers and accumulated rainfall during this period.