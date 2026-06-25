Heavy rain expected in east and south as storms persist in Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast on Thursday (June 25, 2026) that Thailand would continue to see thundershowers over the next 24 hours, with isolated heavy rain in the East and along the South’s west coast.
This is due to the moderate south-west monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, together with a low-pressure area over upper Vietnam.
People are advised to be wary of the dangers posed by thundershowers and accumulated rainfall during this period.
In the upper Andaman Sea, waves are about 2 metres high, while in the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, waves are 1-2 metres high.
In thundershower areas, waves are more than 2 metres high.
Mariners in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in thundershower areas.
Typhoon “Mekkhala” over the Pacific Ocean, east of Taiwan, is expected to move towards southern Japan.
The storm will not move into Thailand.
North
Northeast
Central region
East
South (east coast)
South (west coast)
Bangkok and the surrounding provinces