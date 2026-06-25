Heavy rain expected in east and south as storms persist in Thailand

THURSDAY, JUNE 25, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Heavy rain expected in east and south as storms persist in Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department says thunderstorms remain possible nationwide, with isolated heavy rain in the East and on the South’s west coast.

  • The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts continued thundershowers, with isolated heavy rain concentrated in the East and along the South’s west coast.
  • The persistent stormy weather is attributed to a moderate south-west monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, combined with a low-pressure system over Vietnam.
  • Specific southern provinces on the west coast expecting heavy rain include Ranong, Phang Nga, and Phuket, while eastern provinces like Chon Buri, Rayong, and Trat are also affected.
  • Mariners are advised to navigate with caution and avoid thundershower areas due to waves reaching over 2 metres high, particularly in the Andaman Sea.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast on Thursday (June 25, 2026) that Thailand would continue to see thundershowers over the next 24 hours, with isolated heavy rain in the East and along the South’s west coast.

This is due to the moderate south-west monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, together with a low-pressure area over upper Vietnam.

People are advised to be wary of the dangers posed by thundershowers and accumulated rainfall during this period.

In the upper Andaman Sea, waves are about 2 metres high, while in the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, waves are 1-2 metres high.

In thundershower areas, waves are more than 2 metres high.

Mariners in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in thundershower areas.

Typhoon “Mekkhala” over the Pacific Ocean, east of Taiwan, is expected to move towards southern Japan.

The storm will not move into Thailand.

Heavy rain expected in east and south as storms persist in Thailand

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am on Thursday (June 25) to 6am on Friday (June 26)

North

  • Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area, mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Tak and Kamphaeng Phet.
  • Minimum temperature 23-27 degrees Celsius.
  • Maximum temperature 33-37 degrees Celsius.
  • South-westerly winds 10-20 km/h.

Northeast

  • Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area, mostly in Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lamphu, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima and Buri Ram.
  • Minimum temperature 24-27 degrees Celsius.
  • Maximum temperature 35-38 degrees Celsius.
  • South-westerly winds 10-20 km/h.

Central region

  • Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area, mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi and Nakhon Pathom.
  • Minimum temperature 24-26 degrees Celsius.
  • Maximum temperature 35-38 degrees Celsius.
  • South-westerly winds 10-20 km/h.

East

  • Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area, with isolated heavy rain, in Chachoengsao, Prachin Buri, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Minimum temperature 24-27 degrees Celsius.
  • Maximum temperature 32-37 degrees Celsius.
  • South-westerly winds 15-35 km/h.
  • Waves are 1-2 metres high and more than 2 metres high in thundershower areas.

South (east coast)

  • Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area, mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.
  • Minimum temperature 24-26 degrees Celsius.
  • Maximum temperature 33-37 degrees Celsius.
  • South-westerly winds 15-30 km/h.
  • Waves are about 1 metre high and more than 2 metres high in thundershower areas.

South (west coast)

  • Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area, with isolated heavy rain, in Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket.
  • Minimum temperature 23-26 degrees Celsius; maximum temperature 32-35 degrees Celsius.
  • From Phuket northwards: south-westerly winds 20-35 km/h.
  • Waves are about 2 metres high and more than 2 metres high in thundershower areas.
  • From Krabi southwards: south-westerly winds 15-35 km/h.
  • Waves are 1-2 metres high and more than 2 metres high in thundershower areas.

Bangkok and the surrounding provinces

  • Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area, mostly from afternoon to evening.
  • Minimum temperature 25-28 degrees Celsius.
  • Maximum temperature 35-37 degrees Celsius.
  • South-westerly winds 10-20 km/h.

The Nation Editorial Team

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy