Thailand to see more rain as south-west monsoon strengthens

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said in its extended forecast for Wednesday (June 24, 2026) to Monday (June 29, 2026) that Thailand will see more rain and isolated heavy rain, as the south-west monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand strengthens, while a low-pressure cell covers upper Vietnam.
Winds and waves in the upper Andaman Sea will strengthen, with waves about 2 metres high.
Waves in the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand will be 1-2 metres high, rising above 2 metres in thundershower areas.
People in Thailand should beware of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may cause flash floods, run-off from forests and waterways overflowing their banks, especially in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying areas.
Mariners in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand should navigate with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas throughout the period.
North
North-east
Central region
East
South (east coast)
South (west coast)
Bangkok and the surrounding provinces