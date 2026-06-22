Thailand faces harsher dry spell as El Niño fuels weather risks, ONWR warns

Thailand is being urged to prepare for more volatile weather through the rest of 2026, with water authorities warning that El Niño could bring a longer dry spell, intense heat, drought pressure and sudden flooding in some areas.





The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) said the country is expected to enter a dry spell from late June to mid-July, with this year’s conditions likely to last longer and be more severe than usual.

ONWR Secretary-General Chayan Muangsong said forecasts showed that the dry spell would be influenced mainly by the El Niño phase of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation, or ENSO, which is expected to persist and continue affecting Thailand throughout the year.

The pattern could leave the country facing highly changeable weather, ranging from heatwaves and extreme heat to drought caused by a break in rainfall. At the same time, some areas could still face heavy accumulated rain, flash floods and landslides.