ONWR monitors five Thai reservoirs above maximum storage levels

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) summarised the nationwide water situation for Wednesday (June 17, 2026), saying rainfall had been scattered across all regions.

The highest rainfall was in Buri Ram province, at 74 millimetres.

It also issued an alert to monitor five large reservoirs where water volumes had exceeded their maximum storage levels, and forecast that Thailand would see more rain and heavy falls in some areas during Thursday (June 18, 2026) and Friday (June 19, 2026).