ONWR monitors five Thai reservoirs above maximum storage levels

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) summarised the nationwide water situation for Wednesday (June 17, 2026), saying rainfall had been scattered across all regions.
The highest rainfall was in Buri Ram province, at 74 millimetres.
It also issued an alert to monitor five large reservoirs where water volumes had exceeded their maximum storage levels, and forecast that Thailand would see more rain and heavy falls in some areas during Thursday (June 18, 2026) and Friday (June 19, 2026).
Weather conditions on Wednesday showed the monsoon trough lying across Myanmar, upper northern Thailand and upper Laos, extending into a low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam.
The moderate south-westerly monsoon continued to prevail over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.
As a result, Thailand was expected to see more rain, with heavy rainfall in some areas of the North, Northeast, Central region, Bangkok and surrounding provinces, and the East.
During Thursday and Friday, Thailand was forecast to continue seeing more rain, with heavy falls in some areas.
Locations with the highest rainfall by region on Wednesday
The overall water volume in reservoirs nationwide currently stood at 56% of storage capacity, or 45,077 million cubic metres.
The volume of usable water was 37%, or 20,968 million cubic metres.
A closer look at the four main dams in the Chao Phraya River Basin, Bhumibol, Sirikit, Khwae Noi Bamrungdan and Pa Sak Jolasid, showed the situation as summarised below:
As a result of accumulated rainfall, five large water sources required monitoring because of high water volumes or volumes above maximum storage levels.
They were:
In addition, 38 medium-sized water sources nationwide had stored water volumes above 80% and required close monitoring, broken down by region as follows:
People living in low-lying areas downstream of dams and in areas forecast to receive heavy rain were advised to closely follow news and warning announcements from ONWR and relevant agencies to prepare for possible runoff.