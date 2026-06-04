Heavy rain raises overflow risk in low-lying areas, RID warns

Thailand has been warned to brace for heavier rainfall and possible river overflows this week, with low-lying communities, foothill areas and locations near waterways facing heightened flood risks.
The Royal Irrigation Department, working with the Thai Meteorological Department and the Office of the National Water Resources, issued the warning in its latest water and weather update on June 4.
The agencies said rainfall across Thailand is expected to increase steadily, with heavy to very heavy rain likely in several areas. People living in vulnerable locations have been advised to monitor official updates closely and prepare for possible flooding.
According to the WRF weather model, upper Thailand is expected to see more rain throughout the week.
The areas under particular watch include the western part of the Central region, the East and the western coast of the South, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is possible.
The weather pattern is being driven by three main factors: a relatively strong southwesterly monsoon, a monsoon trough lying across the upper North and upper Laos, and a low-pressure cell over the upper South China Sea.
The Royal Irrigation Department warned that several days of accumulated rain could increase the risk of flooding in vulnerable areas.
Low-lying areas should watch for river overflows and standing water, while communities near foothills should be alert for forest run-off and landslides. Areas close to natural drainage routes or waterways should also prepare for possible flash floods.
Authorities advised people in risk zones to stay updated through official channels and prepare to move belongings to higher ground if water levels in their area begin to rise.
The warning comes as Thailand enters a period of more active monsoon weather, making close monitoring of local rainfall and water levels essential in flood-prone communities.