Heavy rain raises overflow risk in low-lying areas, RID warns

Thailand has been warned to brace for heavier rainfall and possible river overflows this week, with low-lying communities, foothill areas and locations near waterways facing heightened flood risks.

The Royal Irrigation Department, working with the Thai Meteorological Department and the Office of the National Water Resources, issued the warning in its latest water and weather update on June 4.

The agencies said rainfall across Thailand is expected to increase steadily, with heavy to very heavy rain likely in several areas. People living in vulnerable locations have been advised to monitor official updates closely and prepare for possible flooding.