Strong monsoon brings heavy rain and rough seas across Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast for Thursday (June 4, 2026) warned that a fairly strong monsoon is covering Thailand.

Bangkok and surrounding provinces are expected to see thundershowers over 60% of the area and isolated heavy rain, while the South will face strong waves.

For the next 24 hours, upper Thailand will see more rain and isolated heavy rain, with very heavy rain in some areas in the west of the Central region, the East, and the west coast of the South.

This is due to a fairly strong southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.