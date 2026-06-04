Strong monsoon brings heavy rain and rough seas across Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast for Thursday (June 4, 2026) warned that a fairly strong monsoon is covering Thailand.
Bangkok and surrounding provinces are expected to see thundershowers over 60% of the area and isolated heavy rain, while the South will face strong waves.
For the next 24 hours, upper Thailand will see more rain and isolated heavy rain, with very heavy rain in some areas in the west of the Central region, the East, and the west coast of the South.
This is due to a fairly strong southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.
People in these areas are advised to prepare for heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and runoff, especially in risk areas near waterways and in low-lying areas.
Waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand are fairly strong, reaching 2-3 metres and rising above 3 metres in thundershowers.
Mariners in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in thundershower areas.
Small boats in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand should stay ashore for the time being.
Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am Thursday (June 4) to 6am Friday (June 5)
Bangkok and the surrounding provinces
North
Northeast
Central region
East
South (east coast)
South (west coast)