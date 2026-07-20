Thailand studies Bangkok Port closure and entertainment complex plan

Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has ordered a study into a plan to close Bangkok Port in Khlong Toei and centralise its operations at Laem Chabang Port.
Speaking after delivering his policy directives to the Port Authority of Thailand (PAT), he also proposed redeveloping the Bangkok Port site as an entertainment complex after the port closes, while firmly ruling out the inclusion of a casino.
The project would focus on developing a cruise terminal, a yacht marina and premium residential properties, with the revenue used to improve the quality of life of surrounding communities.
Phiphat argued that operating two major ports simultaneously was an unnecessary drain on budgets and personnel. Logistics activities around Bangkok Port also contribute to traffic congestion, while the port’s physical limitations make it difficult for large cargo vessels to travel along the Chao Phraya River.
Bangkok Port currently handles approximately 1.2 million to 1.3 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) each year. Laem Chabang Port handles around 6 million to 7 million TEUs annually, with its capacity expected to rise to approximately 10 million TEUs.
Bangkok Port would therefore account for only about 10% of the two ports’ combined handling capacity, strengthening the case for centralising operations at Laem Chabang, according to Phiphat.
He maintained that consolidation would benefit freight transport and urban planning while allowing Bangkok’s centrally located waterfront land to be used more effectively.
PAT has also been instructed to review cabinet resolutions dating back to the establishment of Laem Chabang Port to determine whether the original policy included the eventual consolidation of Bangkok Port’s operations.
Once the details are finalised, operations could be transferred in stages to Laem Chabang Port Phase 3.
Phiphat has also instructed PAT and its board to overhaul the previous commercial development plan for the Bangkok Port site, which has yet to gain acceptance from surrounding communities.
He proposed transforming the site into an entertainment complex designed to generate the greatest possible benefit for the country, while emphasising that the development would not include a casino.
The project could feature a cruise terminal, a yacht marina and premium residential developments under concessions lasting between 30 and 50 years.
Revenue and profits generated by the development would be directed towards improving living conditions and welfare services for communities surrounding the port.
“I believe that a clearly defined model that delivers genuine benefits to the community will gain greater acceptance than previous development plans,” Phiphat explained.
Another proposal would rehouse Khlong Toei residents in modern high-rise residential buildings or flats on a site covering approximately 500 to 600 rai. More than 12,600 households, comprising approximately 40,000 people, currently live in densely populated communities around the port.
Vertical housing would reduce the amount of land required for residential use and free up space for public infrastructure. The wider plan would include public parks, playgrounds and a high-standard model school offering education from early childhood through secondary level.
The plan would also include a community hospital and preferential access to healthcare for local residents.
Phiphat intends to visit the area personally to hold discussions with residents and explain the development plans. He stressed that the project would not be intended to displace residents, but to improve their quality of life and living standards.