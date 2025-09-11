230 tonnes of smuggled frozen chicken legs seized from Bangkok port

Police, along with livestock and customs officials, jointly searched and seized 230 tonnes of frozen chicken legs at Bangkok Port on Thursday.
Police from the Economic Crime Sub-division 2 said the frozen chicken was smuggled by Rung Ruang Frozen Co Ltd and was valued at 20 million baht.
Pol Col Naruphon Karuna, commander of the ECD Subdivision 2, stated that the company had made a false declaration about the goods in its container. Customs officials suspected the goods were smuggled frozen food, so they alerted livestock officials and the CSD to inspect.
The initial check found 54 tonnes of frozen chicken legs. Further checks on other containers of the company revealed more smuggled frozen chicken legs.
Naruphon said police would later summon the company’s executives to face charges. He added that the company was not licensed to import frozen chicken legs.
He also noted that the company was suspected of smuggling frozen food because earlier, police and customs officials had teamed up to crack down on other firms smuggling frozen pork and chicken. They suspected that Rung Ruang Frozen might be involved.