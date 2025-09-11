230 tonnes of smuggled frozen chicken legs seized from Bangkok port

Police, along with livestock and customs officials, jointly searched and seized 230 tonnes of frozen chicken legs at Bangkok Port on Thursday.

Police from the Economic Crime Sub-division 2 said the frozen chicken was smuggled by Rung Ruang Frozen Co Ltd and was valued at 20 million baht.

Pol Col Naruphon Karuna, commander of the ECD Subdivision 2, stated that the company had made a false declaration about the goods in its container. Customs officials suspected the goods were smuggled frozen food, so they alerted livestock officials and the CSD to inspect.