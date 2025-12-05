World Bank Report Flags Seven Failings Stalling Thailand’s Digital Economy

Thailand risks falling behind ASEAN peers due to poor broadband coverage, severe skill deficits, and 'overly strict' data laws that hinder government and private sector innovation.
Thailand faces major structural impediments to achieving a full digital economy transition, according to a stark assessment released by the World Bank.
The new Thailand Digital Data Infrastructure Roadmap (DDIR) Report serves as an alarm bell, highlighting structural challenges that prevent the country from fully leveraging data to drive innovation and enhance public services.
The Bank has outlined "Seven Lock-in Issues" obstructing the nation’s digital data infrastructure development and proposed an urgent five-year policy roadmap (2025–2029) for reform.
The DDIR report identifies critical failings across infrastructure, legal frameworks, governance, and skills:
Low Broadband Penetration and Skill Deficit: While overall internet access is high, the World Bank notes that only 18% of households have broadband access, reflecting a lack of equitable connectivity. Furthermore, Thailand clearly lags its ASEAN neighbours in advanced digital skills; only 6% of the population possesses expertise in Generative AI (GenAI), posing a major threat to workforce adaptation.
Overly Strict PDPA: The existing legal framework is deemed complex and restrictive. Crucially, the Bank argues that the current interpretation of the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) is "overly strict," creating confusion in both the public and private sectors and limiting the essential efficient data sharing needed for innovation.
Government 'Data Silos': Government agencies suffer from severe fragmentation, leading to 'Data Silos' where information is hoarded and cannot be effectively linked. This results in discontinuous and redundant public services. The report recommends establishing a National Data Governance Authority (NDGA) for unified oversight.
Slow Cloud Adoption: Despite its potential to be a regional data hub, Thailand is slow to adopt basic technologies, notably cloud computing within state agencies. The lack of a comprehensive Unified Open Data Platform prevents public data from being unlocked for private sector innovation.
EGDI Target: The World Bank supports the proactive goal of placing Thailand’s E-Government Development Index (EGDI) in the Top 40 globally, requiring significant improvements in the convenience and utility of state services.
Welfare Data Gaps: In the social welfare sector, a lack of interoperability between agencies means aid data is fragmented, leading to inaccurate assistance, failure to identify vulnerable groups precisely, and unnecessary resource wastage. The Bank calls for a Federated Social Registry and increased Big Data Analytics for targeted policy.
Five-Year Reform Blueprint
The DDIR 2025–2029 roadmap provides a three-phase plan to address these challenges:
Phase 1 (2025–2027): Focuses on legal harmonisation, creating a government Data Catalogue, and establishing the NDGA.
Phase 2 (2027–2029): Aims to expand data linkages between agencies, complete the Open Data Platform, and establish an AI/Sandbox for controlled innovation testing.
Long-Term Vision: Centres on creating secure, standard mechanisms for Cross-Border Data Flow and implementing a Public Dashboard to enhance government transparency.