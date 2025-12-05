World Bank Report Flags Seven Failings Stalling Thailand’s Digital Economy

Thailand risks falling behind ASEAN peers due to poor broadband coverage, severe skill deficits, and 'overly strict' data laws that hinder government and private sector innovation.

Thailand faces major structural impediments to achieving a full digital economy transition, according to a stark assessment released by the World Bank.

The new Thailand Digital Data Infrastructure Roadmap (DDIR) Report serves as an alarm bell, highlighting structural challenges that prevent the country from fully leveraging data to drive innovation and enhance public services.

The Bank has outlined "Seven Lock-in Issues" obstructing the nation’s digital data infrastructure development and proposed an urgent five-year policy roadmap (2025–2029) for reform.

The DDIR report identifies critical failings across infrastructure, legal frameworks, governance, and skills:

Low Broadband Penetration and Skill Deficit: While overall internet access is high, the World Bank notes that only 18% of households have broadband access, reflecting a lack of equitable connectivity. Furthermore, Thailand clearly lags its ASEAN neighbours in advanced digital skills; only 6% of the population possesses expertise in Generative AI (GenAI), posing a major threat to workforce adaptation.