IMF Issues Year-End Warning on Global Financial Fault Lines

IMF chief Georgieva to unveil China audit results after tariff surge; Fund warns on oil price risks and details 'historically high' US effective tariff rate.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has concluded its final media briefing of 2025 on 4th December (US local time) by offering a cautious outlook on key macroeconomic flashpoints, from the US-China trade tensions to oil price volatility and the complexity of digital finance.

Julie Kozack, director of the Communications Department at the IMF, confirmed that the Fund remains deeply engaged in global discussions, with a focus on stabilising major economies against significant headwinds.

The IMF is placing significant focus on the two largest global economies, with the results of its annual review of the Chinese economy due next week.

Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva will visit China next week to participate in the press conference on December 10, where she will share the preliminary findings of the Fund's annual Article IV audit.

First Deputy Managing Director Dan Katz was in China earlier this week for discussions under the review, which began on December 1.

The Fund is keenly monitoring the trade deal being negotiated between Chinese and US officials, which analysts suggest could significantly influence Chinese economic growth for years to come.

China's export-oriented economy has notably struggled to gain momentum since the current US administration took office, with economists estimating that US tariffs have already reduced China's export growth by approximately two percentage points, or roughly 0.3% of its gross domestic product.