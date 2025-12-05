Thailand Accuses Cambodia of New Landmine Violations, Demands International Inquiry

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow tells UN meeting Thailand has "conclusive evidence" Phnom Penh breached the Ottawa Treaty by laying fresh anti-personnel mines.
Thailand has dramatically escalated a diplomatic dispute with neighbouring Cambodia, formally demanding an international fact-finding mission to investigate allegations that Phnom Penh has laid new anti-personnel landmines along the border in clear violation of a global treaty.
Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow travelled to Geneva to confront the issue at the 22nd Meeting of States Parties to the Ottawa Convention (22MSP)—the treaty prohibiting anti-personnel mines—held at the United Nations Office.
Sihasak stated that the situation has become critical after a Thai soldier recently stepped on a landmine—the seventh such incident—which the Minister asserted was caused by "newly buried landmines."
"Thailand possesses conclusive evidence," Sihasak told reporters, adding that the finding has also been confirmed by the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT).
Previously, Bangkok had followed convention procedures by requesting clarification from Phnom Penh, but the Cambodian side repeatedly "evaded providing a straightforward explanation," claiming the mines were old ordnance left over from previous wars.
The minister stated that this claim is now contradicted by Thailand’s evidence.
In light of the alleged repeated breaches, the Foreign Minister announced that Thailand would exercise its rights under the Ottawa Convention to compel action.
He held bilateral meetings with key officials, including Caroline-Melanie Reginbal, chief of the UN Office for Disarmament Affairs, and Ambassador Tomiko Ishikawa of Japan, president of the 22MSP.
Sihasak informed them that Thailand would proceed with the establishment of a fact-finding mission, which must be comprised of impartial and independent experts, as stipulated by the treaty.
The minister issued a strong call for swift action, warning that the situation would deteriorate further if another incident occurred.
He confirmed that this demand for an immediate, independent inquiry would form the core of his official statement to the 22MSP later in the proceedings.