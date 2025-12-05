Thailand Accuses Cambodia of New Landmine Violations, Demands International Inquiry

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow tells UN meeting Thailand has "conclusive evidence" Phnom Penh breached the Ottawa Treaty by laying fresh anti-personnel mines.

Thailand has dramatically escalated a diplomatic dispute with neighbouring Cambodia, formally demanding an international fact-finding mission to investigate allegations that Phnom Penh has laid new anti-personnel landmines along the border in clear violation of a global treaty.

Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow travelled to Geneva to confront the issue at the 22nd Meeting of States Parties to the Ottawa Convention (22MSP)—the treaty prohibiting anti-personnel mines—held at the United Nations Office.

Sihasak stated that the situation has become critical after a Thai soldier recently stepped on a landmine—the seventh such incident—which the Minister asserted was caused by "newly buried landmines."

"Thailand possesses conclusive evidence," Sihasak told reporters, adding that the finding has also been confirmed by the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT).

Previously, Bangkok had followed convention procedures by requesting clarification from Phnom Penh, but the Cambodian side repeatedly "evaded providing a straightforward explanation," claiming the mines were old ordnance left over from previous wars.

The minister stated that this claim is now contradicted by Thailand’s evidence.